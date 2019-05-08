The Nationals sign free agent Gerardo Parra

UPDATE: ESPN is now reporting that they have, in fact, signed Parra and he will join the Nationals when they get to Los Angeles for this weekend’s series against the Dodgers.

11:31 AM: Sam Fortier of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals are “progressing toward a deal” with free agent outfielder Gerardo Parra. He says nothing official yet.

Parra, 32, was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Yesterday he refused an outright assignment to the minors and became a free agent. Parra signed a minor league contract with the Giants in February, paying him a $1.75 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the 25-man roster out of spring training, but proceeded to struggle offensively. Parra hit a meager .198/.278/.267 with a home run and six RBI across 97 plate appearances.

The Nationals have been riddled with injuries lately and, currently, have Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Matt Adams and Ryan Zimmerman on the injured list. Parra is not much of an offensive threat these days, but this is the big leagues so you can’t use ghost men and stuff. A warm body is better than an empty patch of grass.

