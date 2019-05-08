The Nationals sign free agent Gerardo Parra

UPDATE: ESPN is now reporting that they have, in fact, signed Parra and he will join the Nationals when they get to Los Angeles for this weekend’s series against the Dodgers.
11:31 AM: Sam Fortier of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals are “progressing toward a deal” with free agent outfielder Gerardo Parra. He says nothing official yet.
Parra, 32, was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Yesterday he refused an outright assignment to the minors and became a free agent. Parra signed a minor league contract with the Giants in February, paying him a $1.75 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the 25-man roster out of spring training, but proceeded to struggle offensively. Parra hit a meager .198/.278/.267 with a home run and six RBI across 97 plate appearances.
The Nationals have been riddled with injuries lately and, currently, have Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Matt Adams and Ryan Zimmerman on the injured list. Parra is not much of an offensive threat these days, but this is the big leagues so you can’t use ghost men and stuff. A warm body is better than an empty patch of grass.
Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery died this morning at 72 years of age after a five-year battle with cancer.
Montgomery, who turned his Phillies fandom into a job with the team’s sales department in 1971, worked his way up through the Phillies organization and ultimately bought the club along with co-owner Bill Giles in 1981. He became team president in 1997 and held that position until his initial cancer diagnosis in 2014.
Montgomery was a nearly universally-respected owner and executive about whom countless testimonials have been written. NBC Sports Philly’s Jim Salisbury has one you should read this morning.
Commissioner Rob Manfred, issued the following statement on Montgomery’s passing:
“I am deeply saddened on the passing of my dear friend David Montgomery. David was a first-class representative of his hometown team, the Philadelphia Phillies, for nearly half a century. He never forgot his days as a fan at Connie Mack Stadium, and he carried those lessons to Veterans Stadium and Citizens Bank Park. David’s approach to running the franchise and serving its fans was to treat everyone like family. He set an outstanding example in Philadelphia and throughout our game.
“David was one of my mentors in baseball and was universally regarded as an industry expert and leader. In recent years, I marveled at his courage as he battled cancer and through it all his amazing ability to think of others.
“I will remember David Montgomery as a gentleman and a man of great integrity. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathy to David’s wife Lyn, their children and grandchildren and the entire Phillies organization.”