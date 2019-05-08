Getty Images

Nationals sign free agent Gerardo Parra

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
UPDATE: ESPN is now reporting that they have, in fact, signed Parra and he will join the Nationals when they get to Los Angeles for this weekend’s series against the Dodgers.

11:31 AM: Sam Fortier of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals are “progressing toward a deal” with free agent outfielder Gerardo Parra. He says nothing official yet.

Parra, 32, was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. Yesterday he refused an outright assignment to the minors and became a free agent. Parra signed a minor league contract with the Giants in February, paying him a $1.75 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the 25-man roster out of spring training, but proceeded to struggle offensively. Parra hit a meager .198/.278/.267 with a home run and six RBI across 97 plate appearances.

The Nationals have been riddled with injuries lately and, currently, have Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Matt Adams and Ryan Zimmerman on the injured list. Parra is not much of an offensive threat these days, but this is the big leagues so you can’t use ghost men and stuff. A warm body is better than an empty patch of grass.

Chris Sale throws immaculate inning

By Bill BaerMay 8, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Red Sox starter Chris Sale struck out three Orioles on nine pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s start in Baltimore. That is what’s known as an “immaculate inning,” and he’s the third pitcher to accomplish the feat this season, joining the Blue Jays’ Thomas Pannone and the Brewers’ Josh Hader.

Sale mowed down Hanser Alberto to start the inning on a pair of sliders followed by a fastball. The lefty then set down Dwight Smith Jr. with a fastball followed by two sliders. To end the inning, Sale ripped increasingly faster fastballs by Stevie Wilkerson.

There have been 96 known immaculate innings. Five have been tossed by members of the Red Sox: Sale, Rick Porcello, Craig Kimbrel, Clay Buchholz, and Pedro Martínez.

Sale brought a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but lost it with two outs when Joey Rickard singled to center field. He has not pitched well overall this season, but he may be figuring things out. In his last start against the White Sox, he struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.