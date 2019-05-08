Chris Sale throws immaculate inning

Red Sox starter Chris Sale struck out three Orioles on nine pitches in the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s start in Baltimore. That is what’s known as an “immaculate inning,” and he’s the third pitcher to accomplish the feat this season, joining the Blue Jays’ Thomas Pannone and the Brewers’ Josh Hader.
Sale mowed down Hanser Alberto to start the inning on a pair of sliders followed by a fastball. The lefty then set down Dwight Smith Jr. with a fastball followed by two sliders. To end the inning, Sale ripped increasingly faster fastballs by Stevie Wilkerson.
There have been 96 known immaculate innings. Five have been tossed by members of the Red Sox: Sale, Rick Porcello, Craig Kimbrel, Clay Buchholz, and Pedro Martínez.
Sale brought a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, but lost it with two outs when Joey Rickard singled to center field. He has not pitched well overall this season, but he may be figuring things out. In his last start against the White Sox, he struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.
Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo hit his 100th career home run on Wednesday afternoon, a two-run home run off of Pirates starter Nick Kingham that cleared the seats in center field at PNC Park, breaking a scoreless tie.
As MLB.com’s Sarah Langs notes, Gallo is the first player in baseball history to reach 100 career home runs before 100 singles. Gallo has 93 singles. Previously, the fewest singles hit before one’s 100th career homer was 172 by Russell Branyan. So, Gallo obliterated that record like he does so many baseballs.
Gallo is emblematic of modern baseball, which has seen a marked rise in the “three true outcomes” — events that don’t involve the defense — which are strikeouts, walks, and home runs. Entering Wednesday, Gallo had 523 career strikeouts, 195 career walks, and 99 homers, accounting for about 59 percent of his 1,393 plate appearances. For comparison, the league avearage TTO% is about 35.5 percent, a rate that has gotten higher and higher with each passing year.
Gallo finished the afternoon 1-for-2 with three walks along with the homer. He’s now batting .274/.426/.679 with 12 homers, 28 RBI, and 27 runs scored in 136 plate appearances on the season.