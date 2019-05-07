Video: J.D. Martinez joins 200 homer club

Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez hit his 200th career home run, belting a two-run homer off of David Hess in the top of the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles. The dinger broke a scoreless tie.
Martinez is the 347th member of the 200 homer club. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo joined the club yesterday. A handful of other players are on the precipice of 200 homers, including Freddie Freeman (196), Nolan Arenado (195), Todd Frazier (195), Shin-Soo Choo (193), and Bryce Harper (190).
After Tuesday’s round-tripper, Martinez is batting .326/.396/.500 on the season with five homers, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 149 plate appearances.
Among a handful of roster moves, the Giants announced on Tuesday that outfielder Gerardo Parra rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento and elected instead to become a free agent. The Giants designated Parra for assignment on Friday.
Parra, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Giants in February, paying him a $1.75 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the 25-man roster out of spring training, but proceeded to struggle offensively. Parra hit a meager .198/.278/.267 with a home run and six RBI across 97 plate appearances.
Parra is an 11-year veteran who still plays solid defense and can still the occasional base. He posted an OPS above .700 in each of the previous two seasons. He will almost certainly find another opportunity elsewhere.