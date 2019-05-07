Video: J.D. Martinez joins 200 homer club

Among a handful of roster moves, the Giants announced on Tuesday that outfielder Gerardo Parra rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento and elected instead to become a free agent. The Giants designated Parra for assignment on Friday.

Parra, 32, signed a minor league contract with the Giants in February, paying him a $1.75 million salary as a major leaguer. He made the 25-man roster out of spring training, but proceeded to struggle offensively. Parra hit a meager .198/.278/.267 with a home run and six RBI across 97 plate appearances.

Parra is an 11-year veteran who still plays solid defense and can still the occasional base. He posted an OPS above .700 in each of the previous two seasons. He will almost certainly find another opportunity elsewhere.

Follow @Baer_Bill