Robinson Canó records 2,500th career hit

With a first-inning ground-rule double against the Padres on Tuesday evening, Mets second baseman Robinson Canó joined the 2,500 hit club. He is the 101st member and currently has the third-most career hits among active players, trailing Albert Pujols (3,106) and Miguel Cabrera (2,712).

Canó, 36, entered Tuesday’s action batting .240/.298/.380 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 131 plate appearances. Certainly disappointing numbers, but he had a .754 OPS after exiting an April 28 game when he was hit on the hand by a pitch. In the six games since, his OPS dropped 76 points after going 2-for-21.

Canó’s double helped lead to two runs in the first inning for the Mets, as Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso each hit RBI singles to stake starter Noah Syndergaard to an early lead.

