Robinson Canó records 2,500th career hit

By Bill BaerMay 7, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
With a first-inning ground-rule double against the Padres on Tuesday evening, Mets second baseman Robinson Canó joined the 2,500 hit club. He is the 101st member and currently has the third-most career hits among active players, trailing Albert Pujols (3,106) and Miguel Cabrera (2,712).

Canó, 36, entered Tuesday’s action batting .240/.298/.380 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 131 plate appearances. Certainly disappointing numbers, but he had a .754 OPS after exiting an April 28 game when he was hit on the hand by a pitch. In the six games since, his OPS dropped 76 points after going 2-for-21.

Canó’s double helped lead to two runs in the first inning for the Mets, as Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso each hit RBI singles to stake starter Noah Syndergaard to an early lead.

J.D. Martinez joins 200 homer club

By Bill BaerMay 7, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT
Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez hit his 200th career home run, belting a two-run homer off of David Hess in the top of the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles. The dinger broke a scoreless tie.

Martinez is the 347th member of the 200 homer club. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo joined the club yesterday. A handful of other players are on the precipice of 200 homers, including Freddie Freeman (196), Nolan Arenado (195), Todd Frazier (195), Shin-Soo Choo (193), and Bryce Harper (190).

After Tuesday’s round-tripper, Martinez is batting .326/.396/.500 on the season with five homers, 20 RBI, and 19 runs scored in 149 plate appearances.