Gerardo Parra elects free agency

The Nationals announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, including the activation of third baseman Anthony Rendon from the 10-day injured list. The club also recalled pitcher Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg, optioned infielder Carter Kieboom to Triple-A Fresno, and placed reliever Tony Sipp on the 10-day IL due to a strained oblique.

Rendon, 28, was hit on the elbow with a pitch on April 20 against the Marlins. He played once more on the 26th before being placed on the IL. He was on fire prior to the injury, batting .356/.442/.740 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 86 plate appearances.

Fedde, 26, has just one appearance in a major league game this inning. It lasted four innings and he kept the opposition scoreless on a pair of hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Kieboom, 21, brought some hype when he was called up, but struggled over 11 games. He hit .128/.209/.282 with a pair of solo home runs across 43 trips to the plate.

Sipp, 35, has allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks with eight strikeouts across nine innings of work to date.

Follow @Baer_Bill