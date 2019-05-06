Video: Anthony Rizzo hits 200th career home run

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo slugged his 200th career home run, a two-run dinger in the first inning off of Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Ben Zobrist had led the game off with a single and Kris Bryant struck out prior to Rizzo’s at-bat.
Rizzo, 29, entered Monday’s action batting .241/.369/.526 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 141 plate appearances on the season. Along with 200 career round-trippers, he has 662 career RBI in 1,093 games spanning a nine-year career.
Rizzo is the 346th member of the 200-homer club. 91 of those 346 players, including Rizzo, were able to go yard at least 200 times by the end of their age-29 season.
Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will be out at least six more weeks weeks — two months being a more reasonable time frame — while he battles a staph infection in his right elbow, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports. Pollock had a PIC line (catheter) inserted into his left bicep to deliver antibiotics.
Pollock, 31, was initially placed on the injured list in late April due to an elbow infection. He was hitting .223/.287/.330 with two home runs and 14 RBI in 115 plate appearances prior to being sidelined.
The Dodgers and Pollock agreed on a four-year, $55 million contract in late January. He established himself as one of the more dynamic outfielders in the game, but has had trouble staying healthy throughout his eight-year career. He has only twice finished a season with more than 113 games played.