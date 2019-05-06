Video: Anthony Rizzo hits 200th career home run

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo slugged his 200th career home run, a two-run dinger in the first inning off of Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Ben Zobrist had led the game off with a single and Kris Bryant struck out prior to Rizzo’s at-bat.

Rizzo, 29, entered Monday’s action batting .241/.369/.526 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 141 plate appearances on the season. Along with 200 career round-trippers, he has 662 career RBI in 1,093 games spanning a nine-year career.

Rizzo is the 346th member of the 200-homer club. 91 of those 346 players, including Rizzo, were able to go yard at least 200 times by the end of their age-29 season.

