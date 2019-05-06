Shohei Ohtani likely to be activated Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler said today that DH Shohei Ohtani will meet up with the Angels in Detroit on Tuesday and could be activated off the injured list for that night’s game. The Angels want to assess him first but one assumes that they wouldn’t fly him to Detroit if they weren’t pretty certain he was ready to play.
Ohtani has over 50 plate appearances in simulated games down in Arizona and by all accounts he’s been sound. He’s thus likely to step in as the Angels’ everyday designated hitter as he continues to rehab on the pitching side from Tommy John surgery.
Ohtani hit .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 59 runs scored over 367 plate appearances as a rookie in 2018, so even as a mere hitter instead of the two-way threat he is when fully healthy, he should be a valuable player for the Angels this season.
Major League Baseball just announced Braves starter Kevin Gausman has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended five games for throwing at Marlins starter José Ureña in the second inning of Friday’s game. Gausman is appealing his suspension, so he will continue to pitch as scheduled until the appeal process is completed.
Ureña hit outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the elbow with a pitch last August while he was in the middle of a five-game homer streak. The plunking caused tempers to flare and both teams’ benches emptied. Ureña ended up receiving a six-game suspension. Thankfully, Acuña was not injured.
The Braves carried that with them all the way into May the next year. Gausman, who joined the Braves on July 31 last season, was immediately ejected after his pitch sailed behind Ureña.
As I always mention every time a pitcher is suspended for throwing at hitters, the suspensions need to be longer to serve as a deterrent for wielding a baseball as a weapon. Five- and six-game suspensions simply cause the pitcher’s team to push his next start back by one or two games, hardly an inconvenience.