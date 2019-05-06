Shohei Ohtani likely to be activated Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler said today that DH Shohei Ohtani will meet up with the Angels in Detroit on Tuesday and could be activated off the injured list for that night’s game. The Angels want to assess him first but one assumes that they wouldn’t fly him to Detroit if they weren’t pretty certain he was ready to play.

Ohtani has over 50 plate appearances in simulated games down in Arizona and by all accounts he’s been sound. He’s thus likely to step in as the Angels’ everyday designated hitter as he continues to rehab on the pitching side from Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani hit .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 59 runs scored over 367 plate appearances as a rookie in 2018, so even as a mere hitter instead of the two-way threat he is when fully healthy, he should be a valuable player for the Angels this season.

