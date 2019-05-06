Red Sox place David Price on the injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have placed starter David Price on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. The move is retroactive to May 3.

A surprising move as Price pitched decently his last time out and pretty darn well his previous three starts before that. The Sox will no doubt talk more about this later today when the clubhouses open in Baltimore where they’re taking on the Orioles.

Price is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 42/10 in 36 innings in six starts.

