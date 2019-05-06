Red Sox place David Price on the injured list

The Boston Red Sox have placed starter David Price on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. The move is retroactive to May 3.
A surprising move as Price pitched decently his last time out and pretty darn well his previous three starts before that. The Sox will no doubt talk more about this later today when the clubhouses open in Baltimore where they’re taking on the Orioles.
Price is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 42/10 in 36 innings in six starts.
The New York Mets have acquired righty reliever Wilmer Font from the Rays for a player to be named later.
Font has struggled this year, posting a 5.79 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He’s still been striking out a lot of guys, thought — 18 in 14 innings — so the Mets might be able to make something out of him even if the pitching-stocked Rays don’t have the room.
Font has only pitched in 37 big league games over his five season career, which has now taken him to his fifth club.