Raisel Iglesias: ‘The way [the Reds] are using me is horribly wrong’

By Bill BaerMay 6, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Reds closer Raisel Iglesias has had a frustrating year. After serving up a tie-breaking two-run home run to Brandon Crawford in the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Giants, Iglesias owns a 4.86 ERA with two blown saves and five losses.

While Iglesias admits he hasn’t pitched well, he also blames the way the Reds have been using him as a contributing factor for his struggles. Per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Iglesias said, “You can see the other closers, they don’t pitch in tie games. I’m the only one who comes in tie games and I’ve given up homers and I’m losing some games. I feel really bad.”

Iglesias added, “The way they are using me is horribly wrong.” He elaborated, saying, “The closer comes in to finish the ballgames. I’ve been coming into tie games on the road. I get it. There are situations that the team needs me.”

As Nightengale points out, Iglesias indeed has disparate results in save situations versus non-save situations. He has a 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts and five walks in 9 1/3 innings coming in save situations. In 7 1/3 innings in non-save situations, Iglesias holds a 6.14 ERA with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

While it is true that those are small samples, Iglesias is a full run better in save situations over his career as well, with 110 1/3 innings coming in save situations (2.12 ERA) and 107 1/3 innings in non-save situations (3.10 ERA). Perhaps the implied stress of a save situation motivates Iglesias or helps him concentrate better.

That being said, laying the blame on manager David Bell feels like a cop-out. Managers refusing to use their closers in non-save situations is an old-school belief and has mostly been eradicated in today’s game. Other relievers have figured out how to perform just as well in non-save situations. If they can, so too can Iglesias.

Kevin Gausman fined, suspended five games for throwing at José Ureña

By Bill BaerMay 6, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT
Major League Baseball just announced Braves starter Kevin Gausman has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended five games for throwing at Marlins starter José Ureña in the second inning of Friday’s game. Gausman is appealing his suspension, so he will continue to pitch as scheduled until the appeal process is completed.

Ureña hit outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the elbow with a pitch last August while he was in the middle of a five-game homer streak. The plunking caused tempers to flare and both teams’ benches emptied. Ureña ended up receiving a six-game suspension. Thankfully, Acuña was not injured.

The Braves carried that with them all the way into May the next year. Gausman, who joined the Braves on July 31 last season, was immediately ejected after his pitch sailed behind Ureña.

As I always mention every time a pitcher is suspended for throwing at hitters, the suspensions need to be longer to serve as a deterrent for wielding a baseball as a weapon. Five- and six-game suspensions simply cause the pitcher’s team to push his next start back by one or two games, hardly an inconvenience.