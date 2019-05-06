Mets’ Darling says he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer

NEW YORK (AP) Mets announcer Ron Darling says he has thyroid cancer and hopes to return to SNY’s broadcast booth in about a month.
Darling issued a statement April 13 saying he planned to have surgery to remove a large mass from his chest and hoped to return to work in May.
In a statement Monday, Darling says that after the removal of the mass and additional tests, the thyroid cancer diagnosis was made.
“My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so,” he said.
Darling, a right-hander, was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series.
Major League Baseball just announced Braves starter Kevin Gausman has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended five games for throwing at Marlins starter José Ureña in the second inning of Friday’s game. Gausman is appealing his suspension, so he will continue to pitch as scheduled until the appeal process is completed.
Ureña hit outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the hand with a pitch last August while he was in the middle of a five-game homer streak. The plunking caused tempers to flare and both teams’ benches emptied. Ureña ended up receiving a six-game suspension. Thankfully, Acuña was not injured.
The Braves carried that with them all the way into May the next year. Gausman, who joined the Braves on July 31 last season, was immediately ejected after his pitch sailed behind Ureña.
As I always mention every time a pitcher is suspended for throwing at hitters, the suspensions need to be longer to serve as a deterrent for wielding a baseball as a weapon. Five- and six-game suspensions simply cause the pitcher’s team to push his next start back by one or two games, hardly an inconvenience.