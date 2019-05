Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Mets have acquired righty reliever Wilmer Font from the Rays for a player to be named later.

Font has struggled this year, posting a 5.79 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He’s still been striking out a lot of guys, thought — 18 in 14 innings — so the Mets might be able to make something out of him even if the pitching-stocked Rays don’t have the room.

Font has only pitched in 37 big league games over his five season career, which has now taken him to his fifth club.

