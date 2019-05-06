Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Dodgers move Cody Bellinger off first base due to ailing shoulder

By Bill BaerMay 6, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT
1 Comment

Cody Bellinger returned to the Dodgers’ lineup on Monday night against the Braves, playing right field rather than first base. That will be the case going forward, MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports, due to Bellinger’s ailing right shoulder. Bellinger partially dislocated his right (non-throwing) shoulder on Friday night diving for a ball. Presumably, Bellinger is less likely to exacerbate his shoulder injury in the outfield than at first base.

Manager Dave Roberts said, “I do think, going forward, him being an outfielder makes the most sense. Being at first base, a potential dive, we’ll see how that goes as time goes by.”

Bellinger, 23, is no stranger to the outfield. He’s logged 1,072 defensive innings there since 2017, compared to 1,616 1/3 innings at first base and has played in the outfield more often this year.

The Dodgers understandably want to do anything they can to keep Bellinger’s bat in the lineup, as he entered Monday’s action batting .412/.486/.840 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, and 32 runs scored in 142 plate appearances. He leads all of baseball in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS (1.326), adjusted OPS (248), total bases (100), RBI, runs scored, and hits (49).

Video: Anthony Rizzo hits 200th career home run

By Bill BaerMay 6, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo slugged his 200th career home run, a two-run dinger in the first inning off of Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Ben Zobrist had led the game off with a single and Kris Bryant struck out prior to Rizzo’s at-bat.

Rizzo, 29, entered Monday’s action batting .241/.369/.526 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 141 plate appearances on the season. Along with 200 career round-trippers, he has 662 career RBI in 1,093 games spanning a nine-year career.

Rizzo is the 346th member of the 200-homer club. 91 of those 346 players, including Rizzo, were able to go yard at least 200 times by the end of their age-29 season.