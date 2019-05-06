A.J. Pollock out at least six weeks due to staph infection

Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will be out at least six more weeks weeks — two months being a more reasonable time frame — while he battles a staph infection in his right elbow, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports. Pollock had a PIC line (catheter) inserted into his left bicep to deliver antibiotics.

Pollock, 31, was initially placed on the injured list in late April due to an elbow infection. He was hitting .223/.287/.330 with two home runs and 14 RBI in 115 plate appearances prior to being sidelined.

The Dodgers and Pollock agreed on a four-year, $55 million contract in late January. He established himself as one of the more dynamic outfielders in the game, but has had trouble staying healthy throughout his eight-year career. He has only twice finished a season with more than 113 games played.

