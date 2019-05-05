Video: Hunter Renfroe hits pinch-hit walk-off grand slam to beat Dodgers

Mets starter Steven Matz is dealing with nerve irritation in his left forearm and has flown back to New York to have it checked out, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. The Mets are in the middle of a road trip that currently as them in Milwaukee and will see them in San Diego tomorrow.

Matz, 27, has a 3.86 ERA and a 32/9 K/BB ratio in 35 innings on the season. Matz famously served up eight runs (six earned) without recording an out on April 16 against the Phillies. That his ERA is 3.86 is a testament to how well he has pitched otherwise. Needless to say, losing him for any amount of time would be a crushing blow to the Mets.

Jason Vargas left Sunday’s start with hamstring tightness, so the Mets’ rotation is looking shaky. I hear there’s a former Cy Young Award winner still available via free agency. If the Mets choose to stay in-house to replace Matz and Vargas, Thosar notes that Drew Gagnon and Corey Oswalt could be called upon.

