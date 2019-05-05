Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers on three pitches

The Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers on three consecutive pitches from Jeff Samardzija in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Giants. Joey Votto led off the game with a single. Eugenio Suárez followed up by swinging at a second-pitch four-seam fastball, drilling it to right field for a two-run homer. On Samardzija’s next pitch, an 87 MPH cutter, Jesse Winker hit another homer out to center field. And on Samardzija’s very next pitch, an 84 MPH slider, Derek Dietrich made it back-to-back-to-back with a homer to right field.

Coincidentally, the dingers marked the ninth homers of the season for all three players. That’s some nice early run support for starter Luis Castillo.

