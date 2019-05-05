Khris Davis exits game with hip injury

The Athletics ran into a bit of trouble during the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates. Right-hander Frankie Montas worked a full count against leadoff batter Adam Frazier in the bottom of the inning, then watched as his 97.9-m.p.h. fastball was returned to the left field corner. Khris Davis tracked the ball into the stands, but immediately winced after making an over-the-railing grab.
While it didn’t look like a particularly strenuous move, replay revealed that Davis’ hip had made hard contact with the railing moments before he caught the ball. He remained on the field as Montas finished off the inning, but was later replaced by Chad Pinder in the second.
Following his removal, the club diagnosed the left fielder with a left hip contusion. There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage or whether he’ll require a stint on the injured list.
The A’s currently trail the Pirates 1-0 in the fifth.
Free agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the Dodgers’ clubhouse, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. The club has yet to make an official announcement, but they reportedly optioned third baseman Matt Beaty to clear a roster spot for d’Arnaud.
The 30-year-old backstop was designated for assignment by the Mets at the end of April and formally released on Friday. Given his struggles this spring, it wasn’t an entirely unexpected move: d’Arnaud slashed just .087/.160/.087 with two hits and two RBI through his first 25 plate appearances of the spring. He hasn’t seen regular time behind the plate since 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but will undoubtedly try to return to some of his pre-surgery numbers, including a .240+ average and double-digit home run totals.
For the time being, he’ll slot in behind Austin Barnes and Russell Martin, as Castillo adds that the Dodgers have no immediate plans to trim their catching depth. According to comments made by manager Dave Roberts, the club is primarily interested in d’Arnaud as a right-handed bat in the lineup, and may use him in both the infield and outfield going forward.