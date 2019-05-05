Khris Davis exits game with hip injury

The Athletics ran into a bit of trouble during the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Pirates. Right-hander Frankie Montas worked a full count against leadoff batter Adam Frazier in the bottom of the inning, then watched as his 97.9-m.p.h. fastball was returned to the left field corner. Khris Davis tracked the ball into the stands, but immediately winced after making an over-the-railing grab.

While it didn’t look like a particularly strenuous move, replay revealed that Davis’ hip had made hard contact with the railing moments before he caught the ball. He remained on the field as Montas finished off the inning, but was later replaced by Chad Pinder in the second.

Following his removal, the club diagnosed the left fielder with a left hip contusion. There’s no word yet on the extent of the damage or whether he’ll require a stint on the injured list.

The A’s currently trail the Pirates 1-0 in the fifth.