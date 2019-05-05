Angels hope to activate Shohei Ohtani during road trip

Following Sunday’s series finale against the Astros, the Angels will head out on the road for a nine-game road trip against the Tigers, Orioles, and Twins. The club his hoping to activate Shohei Ohtani from the injured list during that road trip, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports.

Ohtani has been recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent after the 2018 season. He had an incredible first season in Major League Baseball, batting .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 367 plate appearances. As a pitcher, he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a 63/22 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings.

Ohtani won’t be able to pitch until 2020, so he will strictly be a hitter for the duration of this season. His return will increase the playing time at first base for Albert Pujols and reduce the playing time for the underperforming Justin Bour.

