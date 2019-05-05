Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Angels hope to activate Shohei Ohtani during road trip

May 5, 2019
Following Sunday’s series finale against the Astros, the Angels will head out on the road for a nine-game road trip against the Tigers, Orioles, and Twins. The club his hoping to activate Shohei Ohtani from the injured list during that road trip, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports.

Ohtani has been recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent after the 2018 season. He had an incredible first season in Major League Baseball, batting .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs, 61 RBI, 59 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 367 plate appearances. As a pitcher, he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and a 63/22 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings.

Ohtani won’t be able to pitch until 2020, so he will strictly be a hitter for the duration of this season. His return will increase the playing time at first base for Albert Pujols and reduce the playing time for the underperforming Justin Bour.

Video: Hunter Renfroe hits pinch-hit walk-off grand slam to beat Dodgers

May 5, 2019
Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe stunned Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon, blasting a pinch-hit walk-off grand slam, turning a 5-4 deficit into an 8-5 win.

Jansen allowed three consecutive singles to Eric Hosmer, Manuel Margo, and Wil Myers to start the inning. Myers’ single was actually a perfectly placed bunt between the shortstop and third baseman. Jansen appeared to be on his way to escaping, however, striking out Greg Garcia and getting Francisco Mejía to pop out. Renfroe, pinch-hitting for reliever Adam Warren, had other ideas:

After Sunday’s performance, Renfroe is hitting .227/.281/.545 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, and 10 runs scored in 96 plate appearances on the season.