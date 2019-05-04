Yankees activate Miguel Andújar from injured list

The Yankees have reinstated Miguel Andújar from the 10-day injured list, per a team announcement on Saturday. He’ll start at third base and bat cleanup when the Yankees take on the Twins at 1:05 PM EDT.

Andújar, 24, has been effectively sidelined since March 31 with a torn right labrum. He sustained the injury while diving back to third base on a play against the Orioles, at which point it looked as though he might require season-ending shoulder surgery. He appeared to make a full recovery during his last five weeks of rehab, however, and may not need to shift over to DH or first base as previously expected.

Prior to the incident, Andújar went 3-for-13 with an RBI in his first three games of the season. Assuming he’s fully healthy, he’ll try to replicate some of the numbers that characterized his breakout with the club in 2018: a .297/.328/.527 batting line, 27 home runs, and an .855 OPS through 606 plate appearances.