Kevin Pillar
Video: Kevin Pillar denies home run with an incredible catch

By Ashley VarelaMay 4, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT
The day after their remarkable eight-run comeback to topple the Reds in extra innings, the Giants had a difficult time getting their offense going again. Defense, however, didn’t seem to be as much of a problem, at least not for center fielder Kevin Pillar.

With the Reds up 5-1 in the bottom of the third, Cincinnati rookie Nick Senzel stepped up to bat against Dereck Rodríguez in hopes of extending the club’s four-run lead. He worked a 3-2 count off Rodríguez, then returned a 91-m.p.h. fastball out to the deepest part of center field — where it was promptly denied entrance after Pillar scaled the fence to make the catch:

Unfortunately for the Giants, Pillar’s incredible antics weren’t enough to keep the Reds at bay forever. Tucker Barnhart and Derek Dietrich returned with solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, while Senzel later redeemed his previous fly out with his first career home run, this time taking care to steer it well past his previous target.

The Reds currently lead the Giants 8-2 in the seventh.

Reds release Matt Kemp

Matt Kemp
By Ashley VarelaMay 4, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
The Reds decided to release outfielder Matt Kemp during a flurry of roster moves on Saturday. Kemp was working his way through a stint on the injured list after fracturing his left rib on an attempted outfield catch several weeks ago.

Kemp, 34, came over to Cincinnati as part of a trade for the Dodgers’ Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs, and Josiah Gray last December. He had a terrific year with Los Angeles in 2018, slashing .290/.338/.481 with 21 home runs and 1.6 fWAR through 506 plate appearances, but struggled to replicate those results during his first month with the Reds. Over 20 major-league games in 2019, he batted .200/.210/.283 with three extra bases and five RBI before landing on the injured list.

Still, given his relatively recent productivity at the plate, it’s something of a surprise to see him dropped from the team so soon into the season. Once he makes a full recovery — something the Reds never gave a firm timetable for — he’s almost certain to find a backup opportunity or minors deal somewhere in the league.