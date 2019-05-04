The Giants engineered an incredible eight-run comeback to beat the Reds in extras

Things have not been going well for the Giants in 2019. They entered Friday’s opener against the Reds with a 13-19 record, tied with their opponent for second-worst record in the National League and trailing only the Marlins, who have won just nine games this season. It was little consolation that they were evenly matched against the Reds, too; as MLB.com’s Maria Guardado pointed out, they hadn’t won a single game on Cincinnati’s home turf since May 3, 2016.

That changed on Friday night, when the Giants clawed their way back from an 8-0 deficit in the third inning to eventually top their NL rivals, 12-11, in the 11th. While Derek Dietrich and Kyle Farmer dominated San Francisco’s pitching staff — Dietrich hammered two home runs off of Tyler Beede in the first and third innings, and Farmer collected a single and home run of his own — the Giants found several opportune moments to chip away at an enormous deficit. Brandon Crawford got the team on the board in the fourth with a run-scoring groundout, followed by a two-RBI single from Steven Duggar to bring the score to a more manageable 8-3.

Their big breakout came in the sixth. Now lagging 10-3, they cranked out another four runs on Duggar’s sac fly, an RBI double from Stephen Vogt, and a 401-foot homer from Joe Panik, his second of the year. The two sides traded a couple more runs prior to the ninth inning when, down 11-10 with two outs, Vogt belted a first-pitch sinker from Raisel Iglesias deep into the right-field bleachers for the game-tying shot.

It was the first homer the 34-year-old catcher had recorded in the majors since 2017, and one that could not have been more fortuitously timed. (Had he been able to squeeze in a triple during a fourth at-bat, he would have hit for the cycle as well.) After a scoreless 10th — the first complete scoreless inning of the evening — the Giants took it home in the 11th with a leadoff go-ahead homer from Evan Longoria.

According to MLB Stats, the Giants’ come-from-behind win was their biggest in franchise history since September 4, 1989, when they orchestrated a 9-8 win over the Reds and scored all nine runs in the final three innings of the game.

The Reds will seek a comeback of their own on Saturday, with right-hander Tanner Roark is scheduled to square off against righty Dereck Rodríguez at 7:10 PM EDT.