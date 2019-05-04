Reds release Matt Kemp

The Reds decided to release outfielder Matt Kemp during a flurry of roster moves on Saturday. Kemp was working his way through a stint on the injured list after fracturing his left rib on an attempted outfield catch several weeks ago.
Kemp, 34, came over to Cincinnati as part of a trade for the Dodgers’ Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs, and Josiah Gray last December. He had a terrific year with Los Angeles in 2018, slashing .290/.338/.481 with 21 home runs and 1.6 fWAR through 506 plate appearances, but struggled to replicate those results during his first month with the Reds. Over 20 major-league games in 2019, he batted .200/.210/.283 with three extra bases and five RBI before landing on the injured list.
Still, given his relatively recent productivity at the plate, it’s something of a surprise to see him dropped from the team so soon into the season. Once he makes a full recovery — something the Reds never gave a firm timetable for — he’s almost certain to find a backup opportunity or minors deal somewhere in the league.
Right-hander Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain, the Pirates announced Saturday. In corresponding moves, outfielder Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis and infielder/outfielder Kevin Newman was reinstated from the IL after rehabbing a laceration on his right middle finger. The club also selected the contract of left-handed reliever Tylor Lyons, though they have yet to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster.
Although the Pirates haven’t determined the extent of Taillon’s injury or revealed a timetable for his return, it’s certainly distressing news for the righty. (After the team announcement, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added that Taillon may be kept off the mound for four weeks or longer.) He underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2014, but has remained relatively injury-free in the years following the procedure. It’s not clear exactly when he sustained the flexor strain or how long he’s been pitching through it, if at all.
So far in 2019, the 27-year-old starter is 2-3 in seven starts with a 4.10 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, and 7.2 SO/9 through 37 1/3 innings. He’s coming off of a banner year with Pittsburgh in 2018, one that saw a career-best 3.20 ERA, 3.46 FIP, and 3.8 fWAR through 32 starts and 191 innings for the team. A rotation replacement for Taillon has not been formally announced.