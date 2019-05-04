Pirates place Jameson Taillon on 10-day injured list

Right-hander Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain, the Pirates announced Saturday. In corresponding moves, outfielder Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis and infielder/outfielder Kevin Newman was reinstated from the IL after rehabbing a laceration on his right middle finger. The club also selected the contract of left-handed reliever Tylor Lyons, though they have yet to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster.

Although the Pirates haven’t determined the extent of Taillon’s injury or revealed a timetable for his return, it’s certainly distressing news for the righty. (After the team announcement, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added that Taillon may be kept off the mound for four weeks or longer.) He underwent Tommy John surgery back in 2014, but has remained relatively injury-free in the years following the procedure. It’s not clear exactly when he sustained the flexor strain or how long he’s been pitching through it, if at all.

So far in 2019, the 27-year-old starter is 2-3 in seven starts with a 4.10 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, and 7.2 SO/9 through 37 1/3 innings. He’s coming off of a banner year with Pittsburgh in 2018, one that saw a career-best 3.20 ERA, 3.46 FIP, and 3.8 fWAR through 32 starts and 191 innings for the team. A rotation replacement for Taillon has not been formally announced.