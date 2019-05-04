Indians acquire Adam Rosales from Twins

Twins utility infielder Adam Rosales is headed back to Cleveland, per a report from Dan Hayes of The Athletic. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A Columbus. The Twins will get cash considerations in the deal.
Rosales, 35, is a long way from his career-best performances with the Padres and Rangers. He inked a minor league deal with the Indians in 2018 and barely skirted the Mendoza Line, slashing .211/.250/.421 with two extra-base hits in 21 plate appearances after his September call-up.
This spring, he inked another minors contract with the Twins, but failed to impress in camp and was released and re-signed before taking a gig in Triple-A Rochester, where he collected two doubles and seven RBI across his first 80 PA of the year. He’ll function as infield depth for Cleveland for the time being, though another major-league stint seems unlikely at this point.
The Yankees have reinstated Miguel Andújar from the 10-day injured list, per a team announcement on Saturday. He’ll start at third base and bat cleanup when the Yankees take on the Twins at 1:05 PM EDT.
Andújar, 24, has been effectively sidelined since March 31 with a torn right labrum. He sustained the injury while diving back to third base on a play against the Orioles, at which point it looked as though he might require season-ending shoulder surgery. He appeared to make a full recovery during his last five weeks of rehab, however, and may not need to shift over to DH or first base as previously expected.
Prior to the incident, Andújar went 3-for-13 with an RBI in his first three games of the season. Assuming he’s fully healthy, he’ll try to replicate some of the numbers that characterized his breakout with the club in 2018: a .297/.328/.527 batting line, 27 home runs, and an .855 OPS through 606 plate appearances.