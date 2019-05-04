Indians acquire Adam Rosales from Twins

Twins utility infielder Adam Rosales is headed back to Cleveland, per a report from Dan Hayes of The Athletic. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A Columbus. The Twins will get cash considerations in the deal.

Rosales, 35, is a long way from his career-best performances with the Padres and Rangers. He inked a minor league deal with the Indians in 2018 and barely skirted the Mendoza Line, slashing .211/.250/.421 with two extra-base hits in 21 plate appearances after his September call-up.

This spring, he inked another minors contract with the Twins, but failed to impress in camp and was released and re-signed before taking a gig in Triple-A Rochester, where he collected two doubles and seven RBI across his first 80 PA of the year. He’ll function as infield depth for Cleveland for the time being, though another major-league stint seems unlikely at this point.