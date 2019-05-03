Yankees place James Paxton on 10-day injured list

The Yankees have placed Paxton on the 10-day IL with left knee inflammation and expect him to miss at least one start. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees hurler James Paxton lasted just three innings against the Twins on Friday. Following his 64th and final pitch to Marwin González in the top of the third, he made a hasty exit with what the Yankees called left knee soreness.

Over the course of the lefty’s long history of elbow and forearm ailments, this is the first time he’s really dealt with any manner of leg issues.

Prior to his removal from Friday’s start, Paxton allowed one run on two hits and three walks and struck out one of 14 batters faced. The 30-year-old currently sports a 3-2 record through seven starts with a solid 3.11 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, and 12.4 SO/9 across his first 37 2/3 innings of 2019.