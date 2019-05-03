Yankees place James Paxton on 10-day injured list

The Yankees have placed Paxton on the 10-day IL with left knee inflammation and expect him to miss at least one start. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Yankees hurler James Paxton lasted just three innings against the Twins on Friday. Following his 64th and final pitch to Marwin González in the top of the third, he made a hasty exit with what the Yankees called left knee soreness.
Over the course of the lefty’s long history of elbow and forearm ailments, this is the first time he’s really dealt with any manner of leg issues.
Prior to his removal from Friday’s start, Paxton allowed one run on two hits and three walks and struck out one of 14 batters faced. The 30-year-old currently sports a 3-2 record through seven starts with a solid 3.11 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, and 12.4 SO/9 across his first 37 2/3 innings of 2019.
The Reds decided to release outfielder Matt Kemp during a flurry of roster moves on Saturday. Kemp was working his way through a stint on the injured list after fracturing his left rib on an attempted outfield catch several weeks ago.
Kemp, 34, came over to Cincinnati as part of a trade for the Dodgers’ Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs, and Josiah Gray last December. He had a terrific year with Los Angeles in 2018, slashing .290/.338/.481 with 21 home runs and 1.6 fWAR through 506 plate appearances, but struggled to replicate those results during his first month with the Reds. Over 20 major-league games in 2019, he batted .200/.210/.283 with three extra bases and five RBI before landing on the injured list.
Still, given his relatively recent productivity at the plate, it’s something of a surprise to see him dropped from the team so soon into the season. Once he makes a full recovery — something the Reds never gave a firm timetable for — he’s almost certain to find a backup opportunity or minors deal somewhere in the league.