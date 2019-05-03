The guy replacing Derek Lilliquist knew he was getting the job three days ago

This morning we noted that Nationals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist was fired after last night’s game. Today we learn that the Nationals, apparently, handled it poorly.
Jamal Collier of MLB.com tweets from the press conference for Lilliquist’s replacement, Paul Menhart. Menhart says that he was told three days ago that he was getting the big league pitching coach job. Which means that Lilliquist was the Nats’ pitching coach, doing whatever it was a pitching coach does, for at least two or maybe three games, depending on what time of the day Menhart got the call that day. All the while the front office and, one assumes, manager Dave Martinez knew Liliquist was a dead man walking.
I have no opinion about Derek Liliquist’s firing for its own sake. The Nats pitching stunk and it’s pretty standard for a pitching coach to take the fall for that, deserved or not. But if what Menhart says is true and he and others had made the decision for him to replace Liliquist several days ago, that’s some serious garbage on the part of the Nats front office.
You don’t humiliate employees like that. There’s absolutely no excuse for it. If the decision was made to replace Liliquist a few days ago, the Nats brass either should’ve kept that decision to themselves or else made the move immediately and either went with an interim guy or gone without a pitching coach for a day or two in order to get people where they needed to be.
Dear lord.
In an age of heavy bullpen usage, complete games are rare. Shutouts are even more rare. Complete game shutouts with fewer than 100 pitches have always been rare. So rare, in fact, that a friend of HardballTalk — Jason Lukehart — has invented a fun stat called “The Maddux,” to memorialize the feat.
How about a complete game shutout with only 81 pitches? That’s pretty rare too, but Kyle Hendricks of the Cubs just tossed such a game this afternoon, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0.
In so doing, Hendricks became the first dude in nearly seven years to throw a nine-inning shutout with so few pitches. Aaron Cook of the Red Sox needed 81 to beat the Mariners on June 29, 2012. Hendricks’ was just the eighth nine-inning shutout with 81 or fewer pitches since they began keeping track of pitch counts in 1988.
Even more insane is that Hendricks not only did it efficiently, he did it slowly:
These days even the old coach throwing BP is sitting mid-90s, so maybe the Cardinals simply didn’t know how to hit such “gas.”
Hendricks surrendered only four hits along the way. He didn’t walk a batter. He only struck out three guys too, which is crazy in this day and age. But it also means fewer pitches, yes? And it’s not like the Cardinals sent out a crappy lineup today either. It was all their A-guys, as you would expect in the first game of a rivalry series between two teams battling for the NL Central title. They just got shut the heck down.
Work fast, throw strikes. It’s a formula that has worked for as long as there has been baseball. If only more guys did that.