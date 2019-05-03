Sinclair buys 21 former Fox Sports regional networks

If your local baseball team appears on one of the 21 “Fox Sports [city/state/region]” stations , its channel is about to switch names. The long-discussed sale of all of those affiliates is done and Sinclair Broadcasting has purchased them from Disney for $10, billion. That according to the Wall Street Journal.
Disney, which acquired the RSNs when it acquired Fox, had to spin them all off for antitrust purposes (they already own ESPN and could not hold that large a percentage of the televised sports market). At times it was thought that MLB, Braves owner Liberty Media and even a group lead by actor/rapper Ice Cube were in the mix — and at times the rumored price tag was thought to be much higher — but the stations are now going to be owned by Sinclair.
Sinclair owns around 200 local television stations but, until recently, had not been in the sports space. That changed last year when Sinclair announced that it was partnering up with the Cubs to launch a new RSN next year called Marquee Sports Network. Sinclair also went in with the Yankees to repurchase a stake of YES Network, which the Yankees had mostly spun off to Fox and sold separately.
Which means that Sinclair will be in charge of 22 RSNs, most of which are baseball heavy, soon and will have a minority interest in a 23rd.
It’s official: the Cincinnati Reds have called up top prospect Nick Senzel. He’ll presumably be in tonight’s lineup against the Giants in Cincinnati.
Senzel, 23, got a late start to the season due to a late spring training ankle injury, but he’s back now and is hitting .257/.316/.371 through eight games with Triple-A Louisville. Last year he hit .310/.378/.509 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 193 plate appearances.
He was probably ready to break camp with the Reds but they reassigned him to the minors — before the ankle injury — in a move his agent called an “egregious case of service time manipulation.” There was at least a plausible reason to send Senzel down given that Scott Schebler outperformed him in spring training, earning the only available outfield spot on the big club. If the Reds wanted to both reward Schebler and keep Senzel playing every day, sending Senzel to Louisville was the only real option.
Schebler has been terrible for the Reds so far this season, however, hitting a woeful .127/.258/.228 in 93 plate appearances. Given that, given that the Reds offense has been bad overall, and given that the Reds are in last place, already seven games out of the division lead, there is no reason not to put a guy who is likely to be a part of the next good Reds team in the lineup every day and let him make all the mistakes he’s gonna make now rather than later. And, of course, to give the team better production than they’re getting.