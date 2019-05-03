James Paxton exits game with knee soreness

Yankees hurler James Paxton lasted just three innings against the Twins on Friday. Following his 64th and final pitch to Marwin González in the top of the third, he made a hasty exit with what the Yankees are calling left knee soreness. No timetable has been announced for his recovery, but he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday to assess the extent of the injury.
Over the course of the lefty’s long history of elbow and forearm ailments, this is the first time he’s really dealt with any manner of leg issues. It’s not yet clear what caused the soreness, as he didn’t appear to suffer significant discomfort or pain during his outing.
Prior to his removal from Friday’s start, Paxton allowed one run on two hits and three walks and struck out one of 14 batters faced. The 30-year-old currently sports a 3-2 record through seven starts with a solid 3.11 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, and 12.4 SO/9 across his first 37 2/3 innings of 2019.
Backed by a handful of productive outs and base hits, as well as two homers from Gary Sánchez, the Yankees lead the Twins 6-1 in the eighth.
Tempers flared in the second inning of Friday’s Marlins-Braves opener when Atlanta right-hander Kevin Gausman lobbed a 97.1-m.p.h. fastball behind Miami starter José Ureña. While the ball didn’t make contact with Ureña, the intent behind the pitch was enough to get Gausman ejected by home plate umpire Jeff Nelson.
The brush-off pitch appeared to be an attempted retribution for the hit-by-pitch Ureña delivered to Ronald Acuña Jr. last summer. Acuña was plunked on the elbow during his first at-bat of the game and, crucially, in the middle of his ongoing home run streak as well. It elicited no shortage of strong emotions from players and fans alike, and both Ureña and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected in the aftermath.
No one rushed to Ureña’s defense on Friday (though Snitker was again ejected after defending Gausman), but he remained in the game and took first base on a four-pitch walk from Touki Toussaint. On the mound, he tossed six innings of five-run, three-walk, four-strikeout ball, and gave up two home runs to Freddie Freeman and Brian McCann in the first and sixth, respectively.
The Braves currently lead the Marlins 5-2 in the seventh. No official statement has been issued by either Gausman or the Braves regarding the incident.