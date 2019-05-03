James Paxton exits game with knee soreness

Yankees hurler James Paxton lasted just three innings against the Twins on Friday. Following his 64th and final pitch to Marwin González in the top of the third, he made a hasty exit with what the Yankees are calling left knee soreness. No timetable has been announced for his recovery, but he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday to assess the extent of the injury.

Over the course of the lefty’s long history of elbow and forearm ailments, this is the first time he’s really dealt with any manner of leg issues. It’s not yet clear what caused the soreness, as he didn’t appear to suffer significant discomfort or pain during his outing.

Prior to his removal from Friday’s start, Paxton allowed one run on two hits and three walks and struck out one of 14 batters faced. The 30-year-old currently sports a 3-2 record through seven starts with a solid 3.11 ERA, 3.1 BB/9, and 12.4 SO/9 across his first 37 2/3 innings of 2019.

Backed by a handful of productive outs and base hits, as well as two homers from Gary Sánchez, the Yankees lead the Twins 6-1 in the eighth.