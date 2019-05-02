Willson Contreras: “Everything that comes to my mind is Venezuela”

NBC Sports Chicago has an exclusive interview with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The topic: his home country of Venezuela, which is racked with turmoil, hunger, violence and could very well be on the brink of civil war as people have taken to the streets this week in an effort to force president Nicolás Maduro out of power.

As the interview reveals Contreras, like all players from Venezuela, is having an understandably difficult time focusing on the field as family and friends face peril and deprivation back home.

“When I’m at the ballpark I’m happy, I enjoy my teammates and every second here . . . But once you leave, everything that comes to my mind is Venezuela. How are the people doing there and when is going to be the end?”

We care most about what happens on the field, but every player is dealing with stuff off the field. Some stuff is far heavier than others.

