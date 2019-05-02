Willson Contreras: “Everything that comes to my mind is Venezuela”

NBC Sports Chicago has an exclusive interview with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The topic: his home country of Venezuela, which is racked with turmoil, hunger, violence and could very well be on the brink of civil war as people have taken to the streets this week in an effort to force president Nicolás Maduro out of power.
As the interview reveals Contreras, like all players from Venezuela, is having an understandably difficult time focusing on the field as family and friends face peril and deprivation back home.
“When I’m at the ballpark I’m happy, I enjoy my teammates and every second here . . . But once you leave, everything that comes to my mind is Venezuela. How are the people doing there and when is going to be the end?”
We care most about what happens on the field, but every player is dealing with stuff off the field. Some stuff is far heavier than others.
Troy Tulowitzki was removed from a minor league rehab game yesterday when he felt tightness in the left calf. The same left calf which sent him to the injured list in the first place. He had been on the verge of being activated before this.
Tulowitzki, who the Yankees signed to take over shortstop from the injured Didi Gregorius, has managed to play only five games and make only 13 plate appearances so far this year. In his absence, Gleyber Torres has played most of the season at short, D.J. LeMahieu has covered second and Gio Urshela has handled third. All three of them have performed well so far, so Tulowitzki’s presence — an unknown given how much time he’s missed over the past couple of seasons — has not really been missed.
It was an interesting experiment to sign Tulowitzki — and, in so doing, foregoing other, more expensive but reliable options on the infield — but at this point it seems to be turning out about how one would’ve expected when one signs an often-injured player in his mid-30s.