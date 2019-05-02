White Sox place Carlos Rodón on IL, activate Lucas Giolito

The White Sox announced on Thursday that starter Carlos Rodón has been placed on the 10-day IL due to left elbow inflammation. Fellow starter Lucas Giolito has been activated from the IL to start Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox.
Rodón, 24, felt discomfort in his elbow during Wednesday’s start against the Orioles, in which he lasted only 3 2/3 innings. When asked if Rodón may need Tommy John surgery, GM Rick Hahn said, “Everything is on the table,” Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The lefty owns a 5.19 ERA with a 46/17 K/BB ratio in 34 2/3 innings on the season.
Giolito, 24, missed two weeks due to a strained left hamstring, suffered on April 17 against the Royals. The right-hander struggled to a 5.30 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks across 18 2/3 innings to start the season.
Major League Baseball announced that catcher Mike Marjama has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Oxandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance. Marjama retired last July, but recently applied for reinstatement.
MLB’s press release notes that Marjama’s reinstatement application will be ruled on by commissioner Rob Manfred once the 80-game suspension is completed. It is difficult to see this any other way than Marjama staying retired.
Marjama played just 15 games in the majors with the Mariners before abruptly retiring last summer. Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times revealed that Marjama chose to retire in order to raise awareness about eating disorders. Marjama was bulemic as a high school athlete and was hospitalized.
Oxandrolone is an anabolic steroid which, among other things, can promote weight gain. It is also used to help build muscle, which is why many athletes use it, of course.