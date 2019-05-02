White Sox place Carlos Rodón on IL, activate Lucas Giolito

The White Sox announced on Thursday that starter Carlos Rodón has been placed on the 10-day IL due to left elbow inflammation. Fellow starter Lucas Giolito has been activated from the IL to start Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox.

Rodón, 24, felt discomfort in his elbow during Wednesday’s start against the Orioles, in which he lasted only 3 2/3 innings. When asked if Rodón may need Tommy John surgery, GM Rick Hahn said, “Everything is on the table,” Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The lefty owns a 5.19 ERA with a 46/17 K/BB ratio in 34 2/3 innings on the season.

Giolito, 24, missed two weeks due to a strained left hamstring, suffered on April 17 against the Royals. The right-hander struggled to a 5.30 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks across 18 2/3 innings to start the season.

