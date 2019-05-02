Troy Tulowitzki suffers setback

Troy Tulowitzki was removed from a minor league rehab game yesterday when he felt tightness in the left calf. The same left calf which sent him to the injured list in the first place. He had been on the verge of being activated before this.

Tulowitzki, who the Yankees signed to take over shortstop from the injured Didi Gregorius, has managed to play only five games and make only 13 plate appearances so far this year. In his absence, Gleyber Torres has played most of the season at short, D.J. LeMahieu has covered second and Gio Urshela has handled third. All three of them have performed well so far, so Tulowitzki’s presence — an unknown given how much time he’s missed over the past couple of seasons — has not really been missed.

It was an interesting experiment to sign Tulowitzki — and, in so doing, foregoing other, more expensive but reliable options on the infield — but at this point it seems to be turning out about how one would’ve expected when one signs an often-injured player in his mid-30s.

