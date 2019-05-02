Getty Images

Troy Tulowitzki suffers setback

By Craig CalcaterraMay 2, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

Troy Tulowitzki was removed from a minor league rehab game yesterday when he felt tightness in the left calf. The same left calf which sent him to the injured list in the first place. He had been on the verge of being activated before this.

Tulowitzki, who the Yankees signed to take over shortstop from the injured Didi Gregorius, has managed to play only five games and make only 13 plate appearances so far this year. In his absence, Gleyber Torres has played most of the season at short, D.J. LeMahieu has covered second and Gio Urshela has handled third. All three of them have performed well so far, so Tulowitzki’s presence — an unknown given how much time he’s missed over the past couple of seasons — has not really been missed.

It was an interesting experiment to sign Tulowitzki — and, in so doing, foregoing other, more expensive but reliable options on the infield — but at this point it seems to be turning out about how one would’ve expected when one signs an often-injured player in his mid-30s.

Tim Anderson, Cody Bellinger win Player of the Month honors for April

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 2, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger have earned Player of the Month honors for April, Major League Baseball just announced.

Anderson, 25, ended April batting .375/.394/.615 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 99 plate appearances. He was involved in a benches-clearing altercation with the Royals in mid-April after Brad Keller threw a fastball behind his back. Anderson apparently used some language that MLB didn’t like and received a one-game suspension.

Bellinger, 23, put together one of the best opening months in baseball history. He hit .431/.508/.890 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 132 plate appearances. Bellinger, Christian Yelich (2019), Álex Rodríguez (2007), and Albert Pujols (2006) are the only players to ever end April with 14 home runs. Bellinger was vying to become the first with 15, but went homerless in the final two games of the month.

Other monthly honors for April 2019: