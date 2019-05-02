Tim Anderson, Cody Bellinger win Player of the Month honors for April

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger have earned Player of the Month honors for April, Major League Baseball just announced.
Anderson, 25, ended April batting .375/.394/.615 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 99 plate appearances. He was involved in a benches-clearing altercation with the Royals in mid-April after Brad Keller threw a fastball behind his back. Anderson apparently used some language that MLB didn’t like and received a one-game suspension.
Bellinger, 23, put together one of the best opening months in baseball history. He hit .431/.508/.890 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 132 plate appearances. Bellinger, Christian Yelich (2019), Álex Rodríguez (2007), and Albert Pujols (2006) are the only players to ever end April with 14 home runs. Bellinger was vying to become the first with 15, but went homerless in the final two games of the month.
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has ostensibly tweeted about baseball from his band’s official Twitter account on more than one occasion. Back in 2016, he got into a back-and-forth with the official Twitter of the Athletics. More recently, Harwell appeared to have some inside information as the Bryce Harper sweepstakes reached its final stage, which was somewhat verified by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Harper since signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Things have mostly gone well for him so far, as he’s carrying an .848 OPS with six homers and 20 RBI. He’s wildly popular. The only blip on the radar was a brief booing by the home crowd during a team-wide lackluster performance against the Tigers on Tuesday.
The official Smash Mouth Twitter posted this:
The best response — and the only necessary response — to this tweet that I saw came from @killakow, who wrote, “Did you not … tell All-Stars to get paid?” Indeed, that’s the fourth line in the chorus to the band’s most popular song, “All Star,” released in 1999.
How hated is Harper in Philly? Harper’s photo booth at the Phillies Phestival — a charity event that raises money in the fight against Lou Gehrig’s Disease — sold out in under two minutes, according to Jay Floyd of the Shore Sports Network. All of those fans will be ironically taking pictures with him and getting his autograph.