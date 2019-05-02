Tim Anderson, Cody Bellinger win Player of the Month honors for April

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has ostensibly tweeted about baseball from his band’s official Twitter account on more than one occasion. Back in 2016, he got into a back-and-forth with the official Twitter of the Athletics. More recently, Harwell appeared to have some inside information as the Bryce Harper sweepstakes reached its final stage, which was somewhat verified by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Harper since signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. Things have mostly gone well for him so far, as he’s carrying an .848 OPS with six homers and 20 RBI. He’s wildly popular. The only blip on the radar was a brief booing by the home crowd during a team-wide lackluster performance against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The official Smash Mouth Twitter posted this:

Yo Bryce…….told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3 — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 1, 2019

The best response — and the only necessary response — to this tweet that I saw came from @killakow, who wrote, “Did you not … tell All-Stars to get paid?” Indeed, that’s the fourth line in the chorus to the band’s most popular song, “All Star,” released in 1999.

How hated is Harper in Philly? Harper’s photo booth at the Phillies Phestival — a charity event that raises money in the fight against Lou Gehrig’s Disease — sold out in under two minutes, according to Jay Floyd of the Shore Sports Network. All of those fans will be ironically taking pictures with him and getting his autograph.

