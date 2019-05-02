Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard throws shutout, homers in Mets 1-0 win vs. Reds

By Craig CalcaterraMay 2, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Noah Syndergaard did it all on Thursday, tossing a complete game shutout and hitting a solo home run in the Mets’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. According to the Elias Sports Bureau it’s the first time a pitcher has tossed a CG shutout and hit a dinger in a 1-0 win since Bob Welch did it for the Dodgers back in 1983. Which also came against the Reds.

Syndergaard was dominant on the mound, needing only 104 pitches en route to a four-hitter. He struck out ten Redlegs batters and walked only one. This after posting a 6.35 ERA in his first six starts. There was reason to believe the early speed bumps were a function of some bad luck — his strikeout and walk rates seemed fine — but today he looked like the Thor of old.

For the second straight game Mets batters slept through the proceedings, so Syndergaard took offensive matters into his own hands as well:

Not a bad day, Noah. Not a bad day.

White Sox place Carlos Rodón on IL, activate Lucas Giolito

By Bill BaerMay 2, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
The White Sox announced on Thursday that starter Carlos Rodón has been placed on the 10-day IL due to left elbow inflammation. Fellow starter Lucas Giolito has been activated from the IL to start Thursday night’s game against the Red Sox.

Rodón, 24, felt discomfort in his elbow during Wednesday’s start against the Orioles, in which he lasted only 3 2/3 innings. When asked if Rodón may need Tommy John surgery, GM Rick Hahn said, “Everything is on the table,” Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The lefty owns a 5.19 ERA with a 46/17 K/BB ratio in 34 2/3 innings on the season.

Giolito, 24, missed two weeks due to a strained left hamstring, suffered on April 17 against the Royals. The right-hander struggled to a 5.30 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks across 18 2/3 innings to start the season.