Noah Syndergaard throws shutout, homers in Mets 1-0 win vs. Reds

Noah Syndergaard did it all on Thursday, tossing a complete game shutout and hitting a solo home run in the Mets’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. According to the Elias Sports Bureau it’s the first time a pitcher has tossed a CG shutout and hit a dinger in a 1-0 win since Bob Welch did it for the Dodgers back in 1983. Which also came against the Reds.

Syndergaard was dominant on the mound, needing only 104 pitches en route to a four-hitter. He struck out ten Redlegs batters and walked only one. This after posting a 6.35 ERA in his first six starts. There was reason to believe the early speed bumps were a function of some bad luck — his strikeout and walk rates seemed fine — but today he looked like the Thor of old.

For the second straight game Mets batters slept through the proceedings, so Syndergaard took offensive matters into his own hands as well:

Not a bad day, Noah. Not a bad day.

