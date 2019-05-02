Noah Syndergaard throws shoutout, homers in Mets 1-0 win vs. Reds

Noah Syndergaard did it all on Thursday, tossing a complete game shutout and hitting a solo home run in the Mets’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. According to the Elias Sports Bureau it’s the first time a pitcher has tossed a CG shutout and hit a dinger in a 1-0 win since Bob Welch did it for the Dodgers back in 1983. Which also came against the Reds.
Syndergaard was dominant on the mound, needing only 104 pitches en route to a four-hitter. He struck out ten Redlegs batters and walked only one. This after posting a 6.35 ERA in his first six starts. There was reason to believe the early speed bumps were a function of some bad luck — his strikeout and walk rates seemed fine — but today he looked like the Thor of old.
For the second straight game Mets batters slept through the proceedings, so Syndergaard took offensive matters into his own hands as well:
Not a bad day, Noah. Not a bad day.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger have earned Player of the Month honors for April, Major League Baseball just announced.
Anderson, 25, ended April batting .375/.394/.615 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 99 plate appearances. He was involved in a benches-clearing altercation with the Royals in mid-April after Brad Keller threw a fastball behind his back. Anderson apparently used some language that MLB didn’t like and received a one-game suspension.
Bellinger, 23, put together one of the best opening months in baseball history. He hit .431/.508/.890 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 132 plate appearances. Bellinger, Christian Yelich (2019), Álex Rodríguez (2007), and Albert Pujols (2006) are the only players to ever end April with 14 home runs. Bellinger was vying to become the first with 15, but went homerless in the final two games of the month.
