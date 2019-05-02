Mike Marjama suspended 80 games after testing positive for Oxandrolone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball announced that catcher Mike Marjama has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for Oxandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance. Marjama retired last July, but recently applied for reinstatement.

MLB’s press release notes that Marjama’s reinstatement application will be ruled on by commissioner Rob Manfred once the 80-game suspension is completed. It is difficult to see this any other way than Marjama staying retired.

Marjama played just 15 games in the majors with the Mariners before abruptly retiring last summer. Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times revealed that Marjama chose to retire in order to raise awareness about eating disorders. Marjama was bulemic as a high school athlete and was hospitalized.

Oxandrolone is an anabolic steroid which, among other things, can promote weight gain. It is also used to help build muscle, which is why many athletes use it, of course.

