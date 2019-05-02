Giants acquire catcher Francisco Peña from the Cardinals

A minor trade just went down: the San Francisco Giants have acquired catcher Francisco Peña from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

An organizational depth move, as Peña had been down on the farm in Triple-A Memphis and will now stay down on the farm in Triple-A Sacramento. He’ll take the slot that was filled by Stephen Vogt before he was called up to the big club yesterday.

Peña, 29, is been a glove-first backup who played 58 games for the Cards last year. He has played in 86 big league games in parts of five seasons but he’s spent far more time in the minors. Even in the minors he’s never really hit, but he is good at throwing out base runners and has a reputation as a good receiver. That aside, he’s a good guy to have in your organization, though, because without a catcher there’d be a lot of passed balls.

Follow @craigcalcaterra