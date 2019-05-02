Giants acquire catcher Francisco Peña from the Cardinals

A minor trade just went down: the San Francisco Giants have acquired catcher Francisco Peña from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.
An organizational depth move, as Peña had been down on the farm in Triple-A Memphis and will now stay down on the farm in Triple-A Sacramento. He’ll take the slot that was filled by Stephen Vogt before he was called up to the big club yesterday.
Peña, 29, is been a glove-first backup who played 58 games for the Cards last year. He has played in 86 big league games in parts of five seasons but he’s spent far more time in the minors. Even in the minors he’s never really hit, but he is good at throwing out base runners and has a reputation as a good receiver. That aside, he’s a good guy to have in your organization, though, because without a catcher there’d be a lot of passed balls.
Noah Syndergaard did it all today, tossing a complete game shutout and hitting a solo home run in the Mets’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. According to the Elias Sports Bureau it’s the first time a pitcher has tossed a CG shutout and hit a dinger in a 1-0 win since Bob Welch did it for the Dodgers back in 1983. Which also came against the Reds.
Syndergaard was dominant on the mound, needing only 104 pitches en route to a four-hitter. He struck out ten Redlegs batters and walked only one. This after posting a 6.35 ERA in his first six starts. There was reason to believe the early speed bumps were a function of some bad luck — his strikeout and walk rates seemed fine — but today he looked like the Thor of old.
For the second straight game Mets batters slept through the proceedings, so Syndergaard took offensive matters into his own hands as well:
Not a bad day, Noah. Not a bad day.