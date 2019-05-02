Giants acquire catcher Francisco Peña from Cardinals

A minor trade just went down: the San Francisco Giants have acquired catcher Francisco Peña from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.
An organizational depth move, as Peña had been down on the farm in Triple-A Memphis and will now stay down on the farm in Triple-A Sacramento. He’ll take the slot that was filled by Stephen Vogt before he was called up to the big club yesterday.
Peña, 29, is been a glove-first backup who played 58 games for the Cards last year. He has played in 86 big league games in parts of five seasons but he’s spent far more time in the minors. Even in the minors he’s never really hit, but he is good at throwing out base runners and has a reputation as a good receiver. That aside, he’s a good guy to have in your organization, though, because without a catcher there’d be a lot of passed balls.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger have earned Player of the Month honors for April, Major League Baseball just announced.
Anderson, 25, ended April batting .375/.394/.615 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 99 plate appearances. He was involved in a benches-clearing altercation with the Royals in mid-April after Brad Keller threw a fastball behind his back. Anderson apparently used some language that MLB didn’t like and received a one-game suspension.
Bellinger, 23, put together one of the best opening months in baseball history. He hit .431/.508/.890 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 132 plate appearances. Bellinger, Christian Yelich (2019), Álex Rodríguez (2007), and Albert Pujols (2006) are the only players to ever end April with 14 home runs. Bellinger was vying to become the first with 15, but went homerless in the final two games of the month.
