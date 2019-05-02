Fan loses fries, then pizza attempting to catch multiple foul balls

Gamora: “Did you do it?”
Thanos: “Yes.”
Gamora: “What did it cost?”
Thanos: “. . . Everything”
At least that’s what I imagine was running through this guy’s head at the Dodgers-Giants game last night as he caught one foul ball at the expense of his garlic fries and lost his pizza while trying to get a second one.
Pizza and fries: $40 probably;
Official MLB ball: Like, $12 I imagine;
Looking foolish all over baseball media the next morning: Priceless.
Last night we wrote about how Indians pitcher Corey Kluber was forced to leave his start against the Marlins in the fifth inning after taking a 102 MPH Brian Anderson line drive off of his pitching arm. Now we know the extent of the injury. It’s bad.
Kluber was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna bone. It’s the outside of the two bones in your forearm. He’ll be reevaluated back in Cleveland today, but there is no doubt that he will be placed on the injured list, with his return more likely to be measured in months than weeks.
Kluber has had a rough start to his 2019 season — he has a 5.80 ERA, he has seen his walk rate spike and has been pretty hittable so far — but make no mistake, this is a big loss for Cleveland, which relies heavily on its pitching to get by.