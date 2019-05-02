Corey Kluber has fractured forearm

Last night we wrote about how Indians pitcher Corey Kluber was forced to leave his start against the Marlins in the fifth inning after taking a 102 MPH Brian Anderson line drive off of his pitching arm. Now we know the extent of the injury. It’s bad.
Kluber was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna bone. It’s the outside of the two bones in your forearm. He’ll be reevaluated back in Cleveland today, but there is no doubt that he will be placed on the injured list, with his return more likely to be measured in months than weeks.
Kluber has had a rough start to his 2019 season — he has a 5.80 ERA, he has seen his walk rate spike and has been pretty hittable so far — but make no mistake, this is a big loss for Cleveland, which relies heavily on its pitching to get by.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Dodgers 1B/OF Cody Bellinger have earned Player of the Month honors for April, Major League Baseball just announced.
Anderson, 25, ended April batting .375/.394/.615 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 99 plate appearances. He was involved in a benches-clearing altercation with the Royals in mid-April after Brad Keller threw a fastball behind his back. Anderson apparently used some language that MLB didn’t like and received a one-game suspension.
Bellinger, 23, put together one of the best opening months in baseball history. He hit .431/.508/.890 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 132 plate appearances. Bellinger, Christian Yelich (2019), Álex Rodríguez (2007), and Albert Pujols (2006) are the only players to ever end April with 14 home runs. Bellinger was vying to become the first with 15, but went homerless in the final two games of the month.
Other monthly honors for April 2019: