Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm

Last night we wrote about how Indians pitcher Corey Kluber was forced to leave his start against the Marlins in the fifth inning after taking a 102 MPH Brian Anderson line drive off of his pitching arm. Now we know the extent of the injury. It’s bad.

Kluber was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna bone. It’s the outside of the two bones in your forearm. He’ll be reevaluated back in Cleveland today, but there is no doubt that he will be placed on the injured list, with his return more likely to be measured in months than weeks.

Kluber has had a rough start to his 2019 season — he has a 5.80 ERA, he has seen his walk rate spike and has been pretty hittable so far — but make no mistake, this is a big loss for Cleveland, which relies heavily on its pitching to get by.

Follow @craigcalcaterra