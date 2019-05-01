Getty Images

José Leclerc out as Rangers closer

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
Back in March the Rangers signed closer José Leclerc to a four-year, $14.75 million deal. As of today he is no longer the Rangers closer, with manager Chris Woodward saying today that he’ll now be utilized in low-leverage spots. At least for the time being.

It’s definitely an earned demotion. Leclerc has a 8.44 ERA. He’s walking everyone and when he’s getting hit he’s getting hit hard. Quite a contrast to 2018 when he  posted a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He led all big league relievers with a .126 opponents’ batting average last year and struck out 85 batters and walked 25 in 57.2 innings.

In the meantime, Shawn Kelley and Chris Martin will likely get most of the save chances for Texas.

Top Giants pitching prospect Logan Webb suspended 80 games for PEDs

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2019, 10:42 AM EDT
Logan Webb, one of the San Francisco Giants’ top pitching prospects has been suspended 80 games for PEDs. The substance: Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. Which I dare you to say three times super fast.

Webb, 22, is on the Giants’ 40-man roster and is thought to have been due to hit the bigs some time next season. He posted a 2.41 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 104.2 innings last year between High-A and Double-A. So far this season he has a a 2.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 innings in five Double-A starts.

Now that development clock has been set back over half of a minor league season.