José Leclerc out as Rangers closer

Back in March the Rangers signed closer José Leclerc to a four-year, $14.75 million deal. As of today he is no longer the Rangers closer, with manager Chris Woodward saying today that he’ll now be utilized in low-leverage spots. At least for the time being.

It’s definitely an earned demotion. Leclerc has a 8.44 ERA. He’s walking everyone and when he’s getting hit he’s getting hit hard. Quite a contrast to 2018 when he posted a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He led all big league relievers with a .126 opponents’ batting average last year and struck out 85 batters and walked 25 in 57.2 innings.

In the meantime, Shawn Kelley and Chris Martin will likely get most of the save chances for Texas.

Follow @craigcalcaterra