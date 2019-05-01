Corey Kluber exits game after taking line drive off elbow

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber was forced to leave Wednesday night’s start against the Marlins in the fifth inning after taking a 102 MPH Brian Anderson line drive off of his pitching elbow.
Kluber hit Curtis Granderson with a pitch to start the inning, then got two outs on strikeout-caught stealing with Miguel Rojas batting. Overall, Kluber allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings on the evening.
The Indians should pass along an update on Kluber’s status later tonight.
Kluber, 33, entered Wednesday’s start with a 5.81 ERA and a 35/15 K/BB ratio in 31 innings spanning six starts on the season.
The Athletic’s Pedro Moura reports that Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will undergo surgery on Thursday to remove metal inserted into his elbow during a 2016 operation. Pollock went on the disabled list yesterday due to an elbow infection, apparently exacerbated when he dove attempting to catch a ball against the Cubs last week.
Pollock, 31, is in the first year of a four-year, $55 million contract signed with the Dodgers this past January. He struggled to begin the year, batting .223/.287/.330 with a pair of homers and 14 RBI in 115 plate appearances.
Alex Verdugo is getting the start in center field for Wednesday’s game against the Giants. Verdugo figures to get the majority of starts there while Pollock is out. Manager Dave Roberts does not yet know Pollock’s timetable, simply saying his All-Star center fielder would be out “a little bit.”