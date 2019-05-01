Corey Kluber exits game after taking line drive off elbow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber was forced to leave Wednesday night’s start against the Marlins in the fifth inning after taking a 102 MPH Brian Anderson line drive off of his pitching elbow.

Kluber hit Curtis Granderson with a pitch to start the inning, then got two outs on strikeout-caught stealing with Miguel Rojas batting. Overall, Kluber allowed three runs on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings on the evening.

The Indians should pass along an update on Kluber’s status later tonight.

Kluber, 33, entered Wednesday’s start with a 5.81 ERA and a 35/15 K/BB ratio in 31 innings spanning six starts on the season.

