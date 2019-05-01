Bryce Harper booed in Philly

That didn’t take long.

Bryce Harper, who signed a 15-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies just before the season and who was immediately embraced as Philly’s next sports hero, learned last night how quickly things can turn. Harper struck out twice last night and made a miscue in the field and. In the bottom of the eighth inning, after his second K, he heard the boos from the hometown crowd:

After a quick start to the season Harper’s April ended with a whimper. He’s currently hitting .240 with six homers, 20 RBIs and a .878 OPS. He’s hit .196 over the past two weeks. That’s not terrible overall — all guys slump — but it’s certainly not the stuff expected from the offensive centerpiece of a contender.

Last night’s boos were probably just as much for the team as a whole, really, with Harper serving as the understandable lightning rod. The Phillies only mustered four hits and struck out ten times against the Tigers in what was an uninspired performance overall.

For his part, Harper owned it. From NBC Sports Philly:

“I’d do the same thing,” he said. “It’s not fun to lose, not fun to watch when you’re playing that way. (I was) 0 for 4 with two punchies. I’m probably thinking the same thing walking back to the dugout.”

Harper hasn’t had a day off all season. Maybe he could use one.

