A.J. Pollock to undergo elbow surgery tomorrow

The Athletic’s Pedro Moura reports that Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock will undergo surgery on Thursday to remove metal inserted into his elbow during a 2016 operation. Pollock went on the disabled list yesterday due to an elbow infection, apparently exacerbated when he dove attempting to catch a ball against the Cubs last week.

Pollock, 31, is in the first year of a four-year, $55 million contract signed with the Dodgers this past January. He struggled to begin the year, batting .223/.287/.330 with a pair of homers and 14 RBI in 115 plate appearances.

Alex Verdugo is getting the start in center field for Wednesday’s game against the Giants. Verdugo figures to get the majority of starts there while Pollock is out. Manager Dave Roberts does not yet know Pollock’s timetable, simply saying his All-Star center fielder would be out “a little bit.”

