Report: Cubs to option Addison Russell to Triple-A

The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that the Cubs plan to option shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He is expected to remain at Triple-A for a few weeks.
Russell, 25, is serving out the remainder of a 40-game suspension handed down near the end of last season via Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. His ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, accused Russell of domestic violence, which she detailed in a blog post published last September. Russell is eligible to return to the major league roster on Friday.
Javier Báez has been handling shortstop while Russell has been absent. Daniel Descalso has taken the lion’s share of starts at second base, with Ben Zobrist and David Bote getting occasional starts there as well. When Russell returns, Báez will likely slide back to second base.
Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Phillies officials had discussions about potentially moving Nick Pivetta to the bullpen. If the circumstances were right, manager Gabe Kapler said, “It’s something we’ll consider.”
Pivetta, 26, was recently sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after posting an ugly 8.35 ERA in his first four starts of the season. Going into the season, Pivetta was a popular candidate for a breakout. In his most recent start for the IronPigs, Pivetta struck out 14 batters over six innings. Doing that at the major league level, however, is a much different story.
The Phillies have been bitten by the injury bug, as Vìctor Arano, Tommy Hunter, and David Robertson are all on the injured list. Despite that, the Phillies’ aggregate 4.27 bullpen ERA ranks 13th across baseball.