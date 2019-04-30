Report: Cubs to option Addison Russell to Triple-A

The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that the Cubs plan to option shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He is expected to remain at Triple-A for a few weeks.

Russell, 25, is serving out the remainder of a 40-game suspension handed down near the end of last season via Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. His ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, accused Russell of domestic violence, which she detailed in a blog post published last September. Russell is eligible to return to the major league roster on Friday.

Javier Báez has been handling shortstop while Russell has been absent. Daniel Descalso has taken the lion’s share of starts at second base, with Ben Zobrist and David Bote getting occasional starts there as well. When Russell returns, Báez will likely slide back to second base.

