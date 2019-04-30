Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Phillies considering moving Nick Pivetta to bullpen

By Bill BaerApr 30, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Phillies officials had discussions about potentially moving Nick Pivetta to the bullpen. If the circumstances were right, manager Gabe Kapler said, “It’s something we’ll consider.”

Pivetta, 26, was recently sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after posting an ugly 8.35 ERA in his first four starts of the season. Going into the season, Pivetta was a popular candidate for a breakout. In his most recent start for the IronPigs, Pivetta struck out 14 batters over six innings. Doing that at the major league level, however, is a much different story.

The Phillies have been bitten by the injury bug, as Vìctor Arano, Tommy Hunter, and David Robertson are all on the injured list. Despite that, the Phillies’ aggregate 4.27 bullpen ERA ranks 13th across baseball.

Marlins option struggling Lewis Brinson to Triple-A

By Bill BaerApr 30, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
The Marlins announced on Tuesday that struggling outfielder Lewis Brinson has been optioned to Triple-A New Orleans and outfielder Garrett Cooper has been activated from the 10-day injured list.

Brinson, 24, compiled a worrisome .197/.247/.263 triple-slash line with just five doubles and four RBI in 82 plate appearances. Once considered one of baseball’s best prospects while in the Rangers’ minor league system, Brinson has a meager .561 OPS across parts of three seasons in the majors. Brinson went to the Brewers in August 2016, then was sent to the Marlins in January 2018 from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich deal.

Cooper, 28, was dealing with a calf strain. He was hitless in seven trips to the plate prior to the injury.