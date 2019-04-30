Padres place Fernando Tatís Jr. on injured list

The San Diego Padres have placed shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. They have recalled righty Phil Maton from Triple-A El Paso to take his place on the roster.

Tatís strained his hammy when he stretched for a ball during an attempted putout at second base. He ended up doing the splits trying to stay on the bag. He didn’t manage to and he ended up crumpling to the ground in pain as a result. The Padres had hoped that a couple of days off might do the trick, but he’s obviously going to need more time to get right.

Tatís is hitting .300/.360/.550 with six homers and 13 driven in in 27 games so far this year.

