Nats place Anthony Rendon on injured list

By Craig CalcaterraApr 30, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
The Washington Nationals placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow contusion Tuesday. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Rendon was hit by a pitch against the Marlins ten days ago. He missed four games, then tried to go again on Friday but that didn’t work out for him, and then he missed the next three games. At this point the Nats are playing shorthanded and Rendon obviously needs some more time to heal, so onto the shelf he goes.

Rendon has, by far, been the Nats best hitter so far this year, posting a line of .356/.442/.740 with six homers and 18 driven in 20 games. Dan Jennings will take his place on the active roster. Howie Kendrick will continue to get most of the starts at third in Rendon’s absence.

Marlins option struggling Lewis Brinson to Triple-A

By Bill BaerApr 30, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
The Marlins announced on Tuesday that struggling outfielder Lewis Brinson has been optioned to Triple-A New Orleans and outfielder Garrett Cooper has been activated from the 10-day injured list.

Brinson, 24, compiled a worrisome .197/.247/.263 triple-slash line with just five doubles and four RBI in 82 plate appearances. Once considered one of baseball’s best prospects while in the Rangers’ minor league system, Brinson has a meager .561 OPS across parts of three seasons in the majors. Brinson went to the Brewers in August 2016, then was sent to the Marlins in January 2018 from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich deal.

Cooper, 28, was dealing with a calf strain. He was hitless in seven trips to the plate prior to the injury.