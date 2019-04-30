Nats place Anthony Rendon on injured list

The Washington Nationals placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow contusion Tuesday. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Rendon was hit by a pitch against the Marlins ten days ago. He missed four games, then tried to go again on Friday but that didn’t work out for him, and then he missed the next three games. At this point the Nats are playing shorthanded and Rendon obviously needs some more time to heal, so onto the shelf he goes.

Rendon has, by far, been the Nats best hitter so far this year, posting a line of .356/.442/.740 with six homers and 18 driven in 20 games. Dan Jennings will take his place on the active roster. Howie Kendrick will continue to get most of the starts at third in Rendon’s absence.

