Marlins option struggling Lewis Brinson to Triple-A

The Marlins announced on Tuesday that struggling outfielder Lewis Brinson has been optioned to Triple-A New Orleans and outfielder Garrett Cooper has been activated from the 10-day injured list.

Brinson, 24, compiled a worrisome .197/.247/.263 triple-slash line with just five doubles and four RBI in 82 plate appearances. Once considered one of baseball’s best prospects while in the Rangers’ minor league system, Brinson has a meager .561 OPS across parts of three seasons in the majors. Brinson went to the Brewers in August 2016, then was sent to the Marlins in January 2018 from the Brewers in the Christian Yelich deal.

Cooper, 28, was dealing with a calf strain. He was hitless in seven trips to the plate prior to the injury.

