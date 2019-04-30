Christian Petersen/Getty Images

CC Sabathia joins 3,000 strikeout club

By Bill BaerApr 30, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
After much anticipation, Yankees starter CC Sabathia has joined the exclusive 3,000 strikeout club during Tuesday night’s start in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. John Ryan Murphy was the lucky winner, fanning on a change-up to end the second inning. Sabathia had struck out David Peralta and Christian Walker earlier in the inning as well.

Sabathia, 38, is in 17th place on the all-time strikeouts leaderboard behind John Smoltz at 3,084. He’s one of only three lefties in the 3,000 strikeout club. Sabathia could also conceivably pass Curt Schilling (3,116) and Bob Gibson (3,117) and move into 14th place by the end of the season.

Sabathia entered Tuesday’s start having allowed just four earned runs on 10 hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts over 15 innings on the season. The potential Hall of Famer plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Report: Cubs to option Addison Russell to Triple-A

By Bill BaerApr 30, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT
The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma reports that the Cubs plan to option shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. He is expected to remain at Triple-A for a few weeks.

Russell, 25, is serving out the remainder of a 40-game suspension handed down near the end of last season via Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. His ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, accused Russell of domestic violence, which she detailed in a blog post published last September. Russell is eligible to return to the major league roster on Friday.

Javier Báez has been handling shortstop while Russell has been absent. Daniel Descalso has taken the lion’s share of starts at second base, with Ben Zobrist and David Bote getting occasional starts there as well. When Russell returns, Báez will likely slide back to second base.